Appeal to trace missing 15-year-old known to frequent Chesterfield

Joshua was last seen leaving his home in the Norton area of Sheffield at around midday on Friday, October 8.

He is white, of medium build, and is 5ft 7ins tall, with brown hair, brown eyes and a small mole under his right eye.

He was wearing a dark navy tracksuit, a blue padded jacket and black Nike Air trainers.

The 15-year-old, named only as Joshua by South Yorkshire Police, has been missing since midday on Friday (October 8)

Joshua, who originates from Manchester, speaks with a Mancunian accent but he is also known to put on a Scottish accent when talking.

He is an avid football fan and is known to start conversations with strangers about the subject.

He can sometimes lose his hearing during conversations, and will repeat the word ‘parrot’ when this happens.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Joshua's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.