Appeal to trace missing 15-year-old known to frequent Chesterfield

An appeal has been launched to help trace a missing 15-year-old who is known to frequent the Chesterfield area.

By Alana Roberts
Friday, 15th October 2021, 8:16 am

Joshua was last seen leaving his home in the Norton area of Sheffield at around midday on Friday, October 8.

He is white, of medium build, and is 5ft 7ins tall, with brown hair, brown eyes and a small mole under his right eye.

He was wearing a dark navy tracksuit, a blue padded jacket and black Nike Air trainers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The 15-year-old, named only as Joshua by South Yorkshire Police, has been missing since midday on Friday (October 8)

Read More

Read More
Drunk Chesterfield barmaid in search of friend's house put hole through stranger...

Joshua, who originates from Manchester, speaks with a Mancunian accent but he is also known to put on a Scottish accent when talking.

He is an avid football fan and is known to start conversations with strangers about the subject.

He can sometimes lose his hearing during conversations, and will repeat the word ‘parrot’ when this happens.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Joshua's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Call 101 quoting incident number 1143 of October 8.