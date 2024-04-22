Appeal to trace fly-tipper after bags of asbestos dumped on country lanes across Derbyshire
A fly-tipper has dumped several bags of asbestos in Derbyshire – with an appeal being launched to trace the individual responsible.
Bolsover District Council (BDC) are attempting to trace a fly-tipper who left bags of asbestos at two different sites.
A BDC spokesperson said: “We have had eight builders bags of asbestos dumped in our countryside this week and we need your help in identifying who could have done this.
“There were five bags in Batley Lane, Pleasley, and three bags at Hawking Lane, Stainsby. Telephone 01246 242424 with any information.”