Police appeal for public’s help to trace distinctive campervan stolen from house near Chesterfield

The Ford Transit Custom Devon Firefly was stolen from a house in Woodland Grove, Old Tupton, sometime between 1pm on 7pm on Wednesday, February 9.

Officers are particularly keen to speak those who were driving in the area during this time and may have dashcam footage – as well as homeowners who may have CCTV footage near to Woodland Grove.

Police are appealing for help to track down the Ford Transit Custom Devon Firefly

The stolen camper, which has Firefly written on both sides and Devon written across the bonnet in orange has a towbar and caravan club sticker on the rear righthand side.

Anyone who has seen the van, the registration for which begins SA15, is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, including reference 22*085578.

You can also contact the force on Facebook, Twitter, or fill out an online contact form here.