Appeal to trace biker in Derbyshire town who covered police car in mud – leaving officers unable to attend emergencies

Officers are urging the public to help them locate a biker who left a police car covered in mud – stopping them from attending emergency calls.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Nov 2023, 14:21 GMT
This morning, officers from Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team were carrying out enquiries in the town.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Upon leaving an address in Shirebrook we noticed that this irresponsible and dangerous driver had purposely slung mud onto our police vehicle, shortly after pulling wheelies down the road.

“Luckily he has not hurt any members of the public on this occasion. The police car has had to be brought back to the station and washed down due to it not being safe to travel, especially on blue lights, whilst the windscreen is full of mud.

This is the individual that officers are attempting to locate.This is the individual that officers are attempting to locate.
“This driver has stopped officers from attending any emergencies for a period of time when people are genuinely in need of help.”

Officers are appealing for anyone who knows this male, or those with further information, to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.