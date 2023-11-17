Appeal to trace biker in Derbyshire town who covered police car in mud – leaving officers unable to attend emergencies
This morning, officers from Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team were carrying out enquiries in the town.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Upon leaving an address in Shirebrook we noticed that this irresponsible and dangerous driver had purposely slung mud onto our police vehicle, shortly after pulling wheelies down the road.
“Luckily he has not hurt any members of the public on this occasion. The police car has had to be brought back to the station and washed down due to it not being safe to travel, especially on blue lights, whilst the windscreen is full of mud.
“This driver has stopped officers from attending any emergencies for a period of time when people are genuinely in need of help.”
