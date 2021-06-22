Appeal to find missing dog who disappeared in Derbyshire following 'distraction'

Officers from Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) are trying to trace a 13-year-old Sprocker Spaniel, Blue who went missing on Monday, June 14 during a walk with her owner.

A 65-year-old woman was walking in the Pic Tor area with her two dogs at around 12.30pm when she was approached by a man while walking on a footpath through the woods.

The man who is reported to have asked her questions about the path then allegedly ‘directed’ her gaze away from Blue who was off the lead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sprocker Spaniel, Blue, has gone missing in Matlock.

He then walked off and the woman could not find the Sprocker Spaniel – who has not been seen since.

The man was white, with brown hair and was walking a small grey and white terrier-type dog.

Anyone with information should contact officers by calling 101 and quoting reference 21*336687.