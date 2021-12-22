Appeal for information after police recover suspected stolen items in Derbyshire

Derbyshire police are appealing for information after recovering a number of suspected stolen items in the High Peak

Officers were called to reports of a burglary by a resident on Horse Fair Avenue, Chapel-en-le-Firth, shortly before 8.10pm on Monday, December 20.

The person also gave officers details of a vehicle which had been acting suspiciously in the area.

After carrying out searches, they discovered a vehicle in Smalldale and inside were a number of items which are believed to have been stolen.

Detective Inspector Josh Parker said: “Enquiries are ongoing into these incidents and we would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the areas around the time, have CCTV or dashcam footage, or with any information which could help.

“We would also urge people in the High Peak to make sure their cars, homes and any sheds, garages or any outbuildings are secure, and if anyone notices anything suspicious to report it to us.”