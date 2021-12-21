Man arrested after number of cars broken into in Derbyshire town

Police on routine patrols in Wirksworth found the vehicles open at around 11.30pm on Monday and began a search of the area.

A man in his 30s was found shortly after and arrested in connection with the incidents. He remains in police custody.

Inspector Emma Rowntree, who leads the Derbyshire Dales policing team, said: “This was an excellent piece of proactive policing by our local officers – assisted by the roads policing team and dog section.

“A number of items which are believed to have been stolen were also recovered by officers and we are keen to reunite owners with their property.

“If you believe you may have been a victim then contact the force, including reference 21000740331.”

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs