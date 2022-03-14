Police issue appeal after vandals target Derbyshire infant school

On Friday, March 11, Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that they were ‘unfortunately’ investigating an incident of criminal damage at Unstone St Mary’s Infant School on Crow Lane.

The school was targeted sometime between 6pm and 9pm the previous night (March 10).

Dronfield SNT are appealing for help with their enquiries into an incident of criminal damage at Unstone St Mary's Infant School (picture: Google)

It appears to be the second school which has been targeted in Unstone, with Dronfield SNT revealing on Wednesday that they were investigating a criminal damage incident that occurred at Unstone Junior School on Sunday, February 20, which saw goalposts and outdoor equipment being damaged.

Anyone with CCTV or information that could help the investigation into the infant school incident should call Derbyshire police on 101 quoting incident number 244-110322 or email [email protected]