Witnesses urged to come forward after Derbyshire junior school targeted by vandals
Police are asking the public to help their enquiries into criminal damage at a Derbyshire junior school.
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 1:43 pm
On Wednesday, March 9, the Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that they were investigating an incident of criminal damage that had occurred at Unstone Junior School on Main Road.
The school was targeted on Sunday, February 20, with goalposts and outdoor equipment being damaged.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dronfield SNT using either of the below methods:
Phone 101 - quoting reference 22*123017
Email - [email protected]