Witnesses urged to come forward after Derbyshire junior school targeted by vandals

On Wednesday, March 9, the Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that they were investigating an incident of criminal damage that had occurred at Unstone Junior School on Main Road.

The school was targeted on Sunday, February 20, with goalposts and outdoor equipment being damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dronfield SNT using either of the below methods:

Residents with information relating to the incident are being encouraged to contact police.