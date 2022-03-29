Appeal after police officer assaulted in Derbyshire country park

The officer was responding to a report of fires being lit in Lockton Avenue, Heanor, and had found a group of youths who had fled into Shipley Country Park, shortly after 7.25pm on Friday, March 25.

She was shoved with force from behind and fell forwards, which has caused her to suffer whiplash type injuries.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We would ask parents who believe their children may have been in the area around this time, to speak with them in case they saw the assault and may be able to help with our enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information after an officer was assaulted in Shipley Country Park

"Anyone with information should contact PC Harley Walker quoting reference 22*171621.”

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101.