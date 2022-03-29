Appeal after police officer assaulted in Derbyshire country park
Police are appealing for information after an officer was assaulted in a Derbyshire country park.
The officer was responding to a report of fires being lit in Lockton Avenue, Heanor, and had found a group of youths who had fled into Shipley Country Park, shortly after 7.25pm on Friday, March 25.
She was shoved with force from behind and fell forwards, which has caused her to suffer whiplash type injuries.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We would ask parents who believe their children may have been in the area around this time, to speak with them in case they saw the assault and may be able to help with our enquiries.
"Anyone with information should contact PC Harley Walker quoting reference 22*171621.”
