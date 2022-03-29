Police appeal for help in hunt for missing Derbyshire man

Officers say they are concerned for the safety of John Heathcote, who has been reported missing from his home in Birchover.

He was last seen leaving his home at about 9.45am yesterday (Monday 28 March). Police are investigating the possibility that he may have travelled to Bakewell.

John Heathcote has been reported missing from his home in Birchover

Mr Heathcote (80) is described as white and was last seen wearing dark jogging bottoms and a black jacket and carrying a blue bag around his neck.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should contact police via the following methods, quoting incident 692 of March 28;

Facebook – you can send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call officers on 101.