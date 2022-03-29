Police appeal for help in hunt for missing Derbyshire man
Police are appealing for help finding a Deryshire man who has gone missing.
Officers say they are concerned for the safety of John Heathcote, who has been reported missing from his home in Birchover.
He was last seen leaving his home at about 9.45am yesterday (Monday 28 March). Police are investigating the possibility that he may have travelled to Bakewell.
Mr Heathcote (80) is described as white and was last seen wearing dark jogging bottoms and a black jacket and carrying a blue bag around his neck.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should contact police via the following methods, quoting incident 692 of March 28;
Facebook – you can send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.
Phone – call officers on 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.