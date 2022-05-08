Two Ford Transit vans have been stolen, one with a partial number plate of R010 and another MA13.

Police are appealing for help in tracking down two vehicles which have been stolen.

The first vehicle was stolen from Harehill Crescent, Wingerworth, on March 31 between 8pm and 6am the following morning. Partial number plate is R010.

The second was stolen from North Street, Clay Cross, between 2am on April 2 and 8.15am on April 3. Partial number plate MA13.

Anyone who has seen the vehicles since these dates, or has any other information, is asked to contact police quoting reference 22*184223.

You can get in contact with Derbyshire Constabulary in the following ways:

Facebook – send a private message to their Facebook page

Twitter – direct message our contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call us on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the Crimestoppers website.