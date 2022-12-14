Anti-violence bee monument made from confiscated knives and guns arrives in Chesterfield town centre

The ‘anti-violence bee’ arrived in Chesterfield earlier today after being transported to town centres across Derbyshire from November 26, helping to raise awareness of the devastating impacts that result from various forms of violence and weapons-related crime.

The 11ft tall monument was made in Manchester, incorporating various knives and firearms that were seized by from the city’s streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst the bee is in Derbyshire, officers will be on hand to give advice, answer any questions and talk to visitors. They are also asking for communities to be creative and get stuck into some art, to help spread the police’s key messages when it arrives in their town.

Local PCSO's and Derbyshire vehicle examiners with the bee monument in Chesterfield town centre.

Inspector Ellen Lovatt, from Derbyshire Constabulary’s operational support department, said: “It is absolutely fantastic that we have secured this monument and to be able to tour it around Derbyshire. We previously had the opportunity to host the knife angel, which is made by the same company and, similarly, made of confiscated weapons.

“That was really poignant, really emotive, and people had a lot to say and a lot of different views about it, which is great. Getting a conversation started is the key, and so we of course jumped at the opportunity to do this again with the Manchester bee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re asking people to make bees, whether that’s a cardboard, coloured in bee from the template provided, or whether you want to get more creative, such as knitting a bee.

“It may sound like a whacky idea initially, but it’s to get people talking about the bee coming to Derbyshire, get people thinking about those anti-violence messages and how they can help themselves or in their communities, and what people can do if they’ve got concerns. So, this really goes for any form of violence, including domestic violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When people make the bees, the plan is then that they will donate them to the bee project by sending them in, and when people come to see the bee they will be available to be given to those visitors with an anti-violence message attached, to take home and share pictures and the messages on social media with the #beeunitedagainstviolence hashtag, which we then hope will leave a bit of a legacy even when the bee leaves Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been working with a few members of the community already – this gives them a chance to really be involved, the response has been incredible so far and I hope it continues.”