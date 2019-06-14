Angry KFC customer smashed a door and attacked the manager before racially abusing a passer-by

A KFC customer who demanded a refund went on to smash a glass door panel at the fastfood restaurant before kicking the manager and racially abusing a witness.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 11 how Matthew Ian Hollin, 29, of Victoria Street, Dronfield, had visited the KFC at Lockoford Road, at Whittington Moor, Chesterfield, where he demanded and received a refund before he returned and smashed a glass door panel.

Prosecuting solicitor Rosanna McDaid said the manager said staff told her he was kicking-off and she saw a glass panel had been smashed and staff told her it had been done by the same male.

The defendant got into a car as a passenger, according to Ms McDaid, before the manager stood in front of the vehicle as Hollin became abusive and got out of the car and kicked the manager across her right thigh.

Ms McDaid added that the manager said Hollin’s hands flailed towards her as though he was going to punch her but others intervened to stop him.

One disabled witness also stated that he had been a passenger in a nearby car when he asked the defendant to watch his mouth but he was subjected to racist abuse.

Hollin pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening behaviour, causing damage and to committing assault by beating after the incident on May 28.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said Hollin suffers with Asperger’s Syndrome and he is on the autistic spectrum and he had a dispute with another person at KFC and he reacted poorly and lashed out because he does nor process situations well.

Mr Gittins added: “He effectively saw red and lashed-out towards the manager and he was restrained forcibly by members of the public and in a lack of control he said some very silly, silly things.”

Magistrates sentenced Hollin to a community order lasting until March, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also fined a total of £90 and ordered to pay £50 compensation.