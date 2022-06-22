On Wednesday, June 15, officers from several Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Teams joined the Derbyshire Roads Policing Team on Operation Safedrive in Langley Mill.

This was set up to identify individuals committing traffic offences such as driving without a seatbelt or while using a mobile phone.

The Heanor and Langley Mill SNT reported “quite alarming results”, with 28 incidents occurring during the two-hour operation:

A number of offenders were stopped during the two-hour operation.

22 tickets were issued for not wearing a seat belt and/or mobile phone offences

One driver tested positive for drugs

One failure to stop incident where a vehicle was abandoned nearby and the driver fled. The vehicle was subseseized by officers.

Two people were found to be driving uninsured vehicles