“Accident waiting to happen” – police slam continued problem parking outside school near Chesterfield
On Wednesday, March 13, officers from the Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol outside Hunloke Park Primary School.
An SNT spokesperson said: “We are sad to report that problems still exist outside Hunloke School, and not even at school pick up time.
“Again, two vehicles parked dangerously close to the brow of a hill and opposite double solid white line. An accident waiting to happen.
“As you can see, the approaching van has had to cross the solid whites in to oncoming traffic. Tickets on windscreens and SNT cops looking to follow-up and progress. Please, no parking and certainly no excuses.”