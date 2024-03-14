Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Wednesday, March 13, officers from the Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol outside Hunloke Park Primary School.

An SNT spokesperson said: “We are sad to report that problems still exist outside Hunloke School, and not even at school pick up time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Again, two vehicles parked dangerously close to the brow of a hill and opposite double solid white line. An accident waiting to happen.

The problem parking had forced the van pictured here to cross over solid white lines into oncoming traffic.