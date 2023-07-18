News you can trust since 1855
Abandoned caravan full of rubbish removed from Derbyshire town after being pushed into road and becoming target for vandals

An abandoned caravan was seized by the police after it was pushed into a Derbyshire street and hit by vandals.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th Jul 2023, 13:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 13:07 BST

On Monday, July 17, officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to remove an abandoned caravan in the town.

In a Facebook post, an SNT spokesperson said: “An abandoned caravan full of rubbish left on Ashforth Avenue was recovered yesterday due to it being pushed into the road.”

Officers said the caravan was posing a hazard to road users.Officers said the caravan was posing a hazard to road users.
They added that the caravan was causing “a road hazard – as well as becoming a target for vandalism.”