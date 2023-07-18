Abandoned caravan full of rubbish removed from Derbyshire town after being pushed into road and becoming target for vandals
An abandoned caravan was seized by the police after it was pushed into a Derbyshire street and hit by vandals.
On Monday, July 17, officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to remove an abandoned caravan in the town.
In a Facebook post, an SNT spokesperson said: “An abandoned caravan full of rubbish left on Ashforth Avenue was recovered yesterday due to it being pushed into the road.”
READ THIS: Police appeal for witnesses after spate of deliberate fires in Derbyshire – including blaze at train station
They added that the caravan was causing “a road hazard – as well as becoming a target for vandalism.”