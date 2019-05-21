16-year-old boy arrested in connection with rape of 12-year-old girl

More details have been disclosed about the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

Detectives are investigating the alleged rape of the youngster in woodland in Richmond, Sheffield, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident was reported to South Yorkshire Police at 3.34am on Sunday but it has now been revealed that the rape is alleged to have taken place around an hour earlier.

A police cordon was put in place around the crime scene in Richmond Heights Woods on Sunday while a forensic examination took place and enquiries were carried out in the local community.

In a statement issued earlier, South Yorkshire Police said: “At 3.34am on Sunday, May 19, officers were called to the Richmond area of Sheffield following reports that a 12-year-old girl had been raped in the nearby Richmond Heights Woods.

“The girl and her family are currently receiving support as officers follow up a number of lines of enquiry.”

T/Detective Inspector Tom Woodward, investigating, said: “As we continue with our enquiries into this incident, I would like to ask for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning to contact us.

“The girl and her family continue to receive support from specialist officers and we are continuing with our enquiries to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and provide reassurance in the area.

“If you have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact us or speak to a local neighbourhood officer.

“If you any information, please get in touch on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 164 of 19 May 2019.”

A 16-year-old boy from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of rape and is currently in police custody, where he will be questioned by officers.