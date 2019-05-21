Police hunt sex attacker after 12-year-old girl is raped

A manhunt is under way after reports that a girl, aged 12, was raped in woodland.

The sex attack is alleged to have taken place in Richmond Heights Woods, Richmond, Sheffield, in the early hours of Sunday.

Police officers were alerted to the incident at 3.34am.

A large cordon was put in place around the woods while forensic examination work was carried out throughout Sunday.

The crime scene remained under police guard for much of the day while officers carried out enquiries in the area.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “At 3.34am on Sunday, May 19, officers were called to the Richmond area of Sheffield following reports that a 12-year-old girl had been raped in the nearby Richmond Heights Woods.“The girl and her family are currently receiving support as officers follow up a number of lines of enquiry.”

