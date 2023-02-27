14-year-old boy crashes car into Derbyshire home during police chase
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with a series of driving offences, after he a ploughed a car into a house during a police chase.
The incident occurred in Grampian Way, in Derby, close to the roundabout that leads on to Swallowdale Road, after a police officer spotted a car that had been taken earlier that night from a property in Stenson Road.
A police spokesperon said: “After a short pursuit of a matter of seconds the VW Sharan collided with a house. A 14-year-old boy was arrested at the scene and was taken to hospital as a precaution but was not found to be seriously injured. He has since been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance.”
He has been remanded in police custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today
Grampian Way was closed at the roundabout with Swallowdale Road due to the damage that has been caused following the collision and work is ongoing to assess the structural integrity of the buildings.