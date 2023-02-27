The incident occurred in Grampian Way, in Derby, close to the roundabout that leads on to Swallowdale Road, after a police officer spotted a car that had been taken earlier that night from a property in Stenson Road.

A police spokesperon said: “After a short pursuit of a matter of seconds the VW Sharan collided with a house. A 14-year-old boy was arrested at the scene and was taken to hospital as a precaution but was not found to be seriously injured. He has since been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance.”

The house has been cordoned off and members of the public have been urged not to approach it, beacuse of safety fears

He has been remanded in police custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today