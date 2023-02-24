Police appeal after victim attacked during attempted robbery in Derbyshire village
Officers are urging the public to help their investigation into a violent attempted robbery in Derbyshire.
At around 7.30pm on Tuesday, January 24, an attempted robbery took place on Welbeck Street, Creswell.
The suspect tried to grab a handbag from the victim and punched the victim several times to their chest.
A male member of the public came to the aid of the victim before the suspect escaped empty-handed.
If you witnessed this incident, have any CCTV footage from the area, or are the individual that helped the victim, please contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000097312:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.