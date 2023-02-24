News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after victim attacked during attempted robbery in Derbyshire village

Officers are urging the public to help their investigation into a violent attempted robbery in Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

At around 7.30pm on Tuesday, January 24, an attempted robbery took place on Welbeck Street, Creswell.

The suspect tried to grab a handbag from the victim and punched the victim several times to their chest.

A male member of the public came to the aid of the victim before the suspect escaped empty-handed.

The victim was punched several times by the offender.
If you witnessed this incident, have any CCTV footage from the area, or are the individual that helped the victim, please contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000097312:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.