14-year-old arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle by police in Derbyshire village
A Derbyshire teenager was arrested yesterday after the police discovered a stolen motorbike.
On Tuesday, April 25, officers attended Milnhay Road, Langley Mill yesterday evening after reports of a group of youths acting suspiciously around a motorbike.
Plain-clothed officers from the Heanor and Langley Mill Safer Neighbourhood Team attended and arrested a 14-year-old male on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle – with the help of colleagues from Amber Valley.
Upon examination, the motorbike was stolen from Nottingham in November 2022.
The motorbike was recovered and will be examined further before being returned to its owner. The suspect has been bailed pending further enquiries.