14-year-old arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle by police in Derbyshire village

On Tuesday, April 25, officers attended Milnhay Road, Langley Mill yesterday evening after reports of a group of youths acting suspiciously around a motorbike.

Plain-clothed officers from the Heanor and Langley Mill Safer Neighbourhood Team attended and arrested a 14-year-old male on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle – with the help of colleagues from Amber Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon examination, the motorbike was stolen from Nottingham in November 2022.

A 14-year-old was arrested after officers arrived at the scene.