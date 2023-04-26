News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer
1 minute ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
2 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
2 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
3 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
3 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights

14-year-old arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle by police in Derbyshire village

A Derbyshire teenager was arrested yesterday after the police discovered a stolen motorbike.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:54 BST- 1 min read

On Tuesday, April 25, officers attended Milnhay Road, Langley Mill yesterday evening after reports of a group of youths acting suspiciously around a motorbike.

Plain-clothed officers from the Heanor and Langley Mill Safer Neighbourhood Team attended and arrested a 14-year-old male on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle – with the help of colleagues from Amber Valley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Upon examination, the motorbike was stolen from Nottingham in November 2022.

A 14-year-old was arrested after officers arrived at the scene.A 14-year-old was arrested after officers arrived at the scene.
A 14-year-old was arrested after officers arrived at the scene.
Most Popular

READ THIS: REVEALED: Derbyshire's most and least reliable train stations

The motorbike was recovered and will be examined further before being returned to its owner. The suspect has been bailed pending further enquiries.