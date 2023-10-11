Crash on busy route into Chesterfield leaves biker and his passenger dead

The crash occurred just before 3.00pm yesterday.

Derbyshire Police were called to a collision along Worksop Road at Mastin Moor just before 3.00pm yesterday (Tuesday, October 10).

A force spokesperson said: “A silver BMW 1200 motorcycle left the road and collided with a bus shelter.

“The male rider and the female pillion, who were both in their 60s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Their families are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.”

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, as well as anyone who has any dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23*630688:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101