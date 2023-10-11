News you can trust since 1855
Crash on busy route into Chesterfield leaves biker and his passenger dead

A biker and his passenger have sadly died after a collision near Chesterfield yesterday afternoon.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 10:30 BST
The crash occurred just before 3.00pm yesterday.The crash occurred just before 3.00pm yesterday.
Derbyshire Police were called to a collision along Worksop Road at Mastin Moor just before 3.00pm yesterday (Tuesday, October 10).

A force spokesperson said: “A silver BMW 1200 motorcycle left the road and collided with a bus shelter.

“The male rider and the female pillion, who were both in their 60s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people were fatally injured in the collision.Two people were fatally injured in the collision.
“Their families are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.”

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, as well as anyone who has any dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23*630688:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

