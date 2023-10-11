Crash on busy route into Chesterfield leaves biker and his passenger dead
Derbyshire Police were called to a collision along Worksop Road at Mastin Moor just before 3.00pm yesterday (Tuesday, October 10).
A force spokesperson said: “A silver BMW 1200 motorcycle left the road and collided with a bus shelter.
“The male rider and the female pillion, who were both in their 60s, were pronounced dead at the scene.
“Their families are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.”
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, as well as anyone who has any dashcam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23*630688:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.