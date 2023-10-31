Crash forced police to close route near Chesterfield – with road now open again
A collision had forced police to close a road outside Chesterfield while emergency services dealt with the incident.
Derbyshire Police confirmed this afternoon that a road traffic collision had occurred at the junction of Tom Lane and Inkersall Road, between Inkersall and Duckmanton.
Officers closed the junction of Tom Lane and Inkersall Road in both directions for a period due to the accident.
Drivers were urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route – but the road has now been reopened.