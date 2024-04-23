Crash closes route in Derbyshire town as motorists warned by police that road is expected to stay shut “for some time”
A crash has forced the police to close a Derbyshire road – with drivers being urged to avoid the area.
Derbyshire Police have warned motorists that Stubley Lane in Dronfield is currently closed due to a collision.
A force spokesperson advised that the road is expected to be closed for some time following the incident.
Drivers were urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes complete their journeys.
