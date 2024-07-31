Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A crash has forced the closure of the A617 in Chesterfield this morning – with congestion building on a number of routes across the town.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that the A617 eastbound in Chesterfield is currently closed following an accident.

The incident has taken place between Hasland Road in Hasland and Hassocky Lane at Temple Normanton.

