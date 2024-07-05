Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists are set to face delays this afternoon after a crash forced police to close a busy A-road between Chesterfield and Mansfield.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported a collision along the A617 Chesterfield Road.

The incident has occurred between Dale Lane at Glapwell and Hardwick View Close in Pleasley, with the route currently closed in both directions.

