Crash closes A617 in both directions – with Chesterfield drivers warned of delays as traffic builds
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Motorists are set to face delays this afternoon after a crash forced police to close a busy A-road between Chesterfield and Mansfield.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported a collision along the A617 Chesterfield Road.
The incident has occurred between Dale Lane at Glapwell and Hardwick View Close in Pleasley, with the route currently closed in both directions.
READ THIS: Conservative, Reform and Green candidates share views on General Election race in Chesterfield – as voters elected Toby Perkins for the fifth time
Drivers were warned that traffic is building in the area following the incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.