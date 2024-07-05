Crash closes A617 in both directions – with Chesterfield drivers warned of delays as traffic builds

By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Jul 2024, 14:17 BST
Motorists are set to face delays this afternoon after a crash forced police to close a busy A-road between Chesterfield and Mansfield.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported a collision along the A617 Chesterfield Road.

The incident has occurred between Dale Lane at Glapwell and Hardwick View Close in Pleasley, with the route currently closed in both directions.

Drivers were warned that traffic is building in the area following the incident.

