Violent and controlling Derbyshire youth broke girlfriend’s arm when relationship ended

By Ben McVay

Court reporter

Published 12th Nov 2024, 13:03 BST
A violent and controlling Derbyshire youth broke his girlfriend’s arm when his relationship came to an end, a court heard.

Joshua Mckiernan, 19, kicked his victim to the face and stomped on her head after throwing her to the floor during the assault. Derby Crown Court heard the defendant turned violent on August 1, 2023, after “demanding” to see the victim when the relationship ended.

Denney Lau, prosecuting, said over a period of eight months previously McKiernan had limited his girlfriend’s access to social media and socialising with friends and travelling.

He also restricted what she could or could not wear, said Mr Lau. In hospital following the August 1 attack the defendant’s partner was found to have a fractured forearm and swelling to her head.

Mckiernan was jailed for 15 months at Derby Crown CourtMckiernan was jailed for 15 months at Derby Crown Court
The court heard Mckiernan was of previous good character and was “extremely” immature due to mental health conditions.

Judge Shaun Smith told him: “What you did was make the life of (the victim) difficult because you wanted her to do what you wanted to do, when she wanted to do normal things she should be entitled to do, because you regarded her as your property. She very badly fractured her arm as a result of your violence.”

However the judge noted much of Mckiernan’s behaviour was due to his “immaturity" and “inability” to deal with relationships and a psychiatric report gave details of a history of mental health issues.

Mckiernan, of Millers Way, Milford, Belper, admitted grievous bodily harm with intent and engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour. He was jailed for 15 months.

However, having already served the equivalent of 16 months on remand, he was released immediately. The defendant was handed a five-year restraining order.

