“Vile” Derbyshire man described as a “rigid stalker” jailed for over three years

A “vile” Derbyshire man described by a psychiatrist as a “rigid stalker” has been jailed by a judge for over three years.

Sam Papworth, 33, was heard shouting “lies” and “may I give a speech or not?” throughout his Derby Crown Court sentencing case via video link in custody at HMP Nottingham.

Clarkson Baptiste, prosecuting, described how in February this year Papworth was released from a four-year prison term and after being refused money by a female relative, told them he had a hammer and referred to a previous assault on his grandmother.

One of many further Facebook messages included a threat to “show her up” on social media.

Another woman complainant received “hundreds” of messages of a sexual nature on Facebook Messenger – with the defendant later telling the woman’s partner “I don’t kill people with kindness, I kill them with silence”.

Mr Baptiste said the defendant contacted another woman, threatening to “smash her house in and rape her so she could carry his kids”. The court heard a probation report had assessed Papworth as a "very high risk to members of the public” who had demonstrated a “consistent pattern of harassment to females over a period of 10 years”.

The court heard Papworth had 12 previous convictions for 22 offences including multiple harassment charges and robbery with a bladed article.

Judge Shaun Smith KC told Papworth: "You have been described as a rigid stalker by a psychiatrist. You have entrenched thinking – you need to think about victim empathy and you do not.

"You are a very high risk to many people, as you have demonstrated, in terms of women, men, relatives or ex-partners. You think it’s your right to harass them to your heart’s content.

"You want to dominate and intimidate people, you’re trying to run the show (in court) this morning – your whole demeanor is intimidatory. You are a vile individual and if I could pass an extended sentence I would.”

The defendant, formerly of Station Hotel, Station Road, Shirebrook, admitted harassment and sending offensive communications. He was jailed for three years and eight months.