Teenager and two adults from Derbyshire town named as victims of motorway crash

A 14-year-old and two adults from Derbyshire have been named as the victims of a fatal motorway crash – which saw another child hospitalised with serious injuries.

An inquest has opened into the deaths of Andrew Moore, 46, Swala Harling, 47, and Sebastian Moore, 14 - who all died when the BMW they were travelling in left the northbound carriageway of the M5.

The BBC reported that, at the opening of the inquest – which took place at Flax Bourton – the coroner’s court heard that they lived in Clay Cross.

Another child was transported to hospital after suffering serious injuries during the collision, which occurred at around 9.00pm on May 30 - between Junction 14 at Falfield and Junction 13 at Michaelwood services.

The court heard that Mr Moore was driving the car at the time of the crash, while Ms Harling was in the front passenger seat and Sebastian was sat in the back of the car. During the opening, the court also heard that Mr Moore was a mechanic, while Ms Harling worked in IT.

A date will be set for the full inquest once medical and collision investigation reports have been completed.