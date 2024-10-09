Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A masseuse did not report an alleged sexual assault by former Chesterfield FC manager James Rowe because she would be “hated”, a trial has heard.

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, made the admission to a client who she confided in about an alleged incident in which Rowe exposed himself and groped her while on a massage bed.

Derby Crown Court heard Rowe contacted the complainant in November 2021 for a “back massage” at a salon, before arriving and stating “it was his groin that needed attention”.

Prior to the November 24 massage Rowe is said to have sent the woman a “flurry” of “flirty” Whatsapp messages, asking if she was a “private” person and if she was wearing “Frenchies or a thong”.

James Rowe pictured here during a Chesterfield FC v Weymouth match in 2021

One the complainant’s former clients, giving evidence today (Wednesday) at Derby Crown Court, described how, when she asked why the masseuse had not reported Rowe, she replied she’s be “hated” and “it will be my word against his”.

The complainant claims that after she told Rowe his advances were not wanted, before he left the premises on November 24, he made her delete all of the messages between them from her phone.

A week after the complainant disclosed what had allegedly happened, her client reported it to the police. In her evidence to the court the former client said the complainant told her if it got out she woud be “hated” and said she didn’t have any proof.

The court heard earlier this week how during the massage in November 2021 Rowe “got his penis out and hit her hand with it” despite protestations from the victim.

Rowe was also said to have tried to pull the woman’s trousers down and undo her tunic to look at her breasts.

Another witness on the stand today, a colleague, said while Rowe was still in the massage room the complainant emerged, looking “upset and shook up”.

The witness said: “I asked if she was Ok. She said ‘no’ and went back into the room.” However, she said nothing more about what was said to have taken place, simply adding “I’ll see you tomorrow”.

Speaking about he following day, when the complainant shared what had allegedly happened, the witness said: “She looked like she didn’t want to say anything and looked upset.

"When I asked why she didn’t tell us she said she wanted to stay professional and didn’t know what to do.”

In early January, following the Chelsea v Chesterfield third round FA cup game, Rowe was suspended from Chesterfield FC. After his arrest Rowe made no comment to all questions asked of him.

Rowe, of Blind Lane, Breaston, denies sexual assault on a female. The trial continues.