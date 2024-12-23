Man jailed for over nine years for sexual assault and rape of two women in separate Derbyshire attacks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed for over nine years for the rape and sexual assault of two women in separate Derbyshire attacks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corey Thompson, 29, faced a number of other charges – including rape and sexual assault – in relation to four other women during a Derby Crown Court trial.

However jurors were unable to reach verdicts in relation to one of the complainants and he was found not guilty of allegations from two others, while another who alleged rape and attempted rape in November 2021 failed to attend Thompson’s trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard how in, 2021, during the first of several incidents, Thompson bought alcohol and forced one of his victims to drink, telling her she had to “keep up” with him. After stopping at a remote spot in Derbyshire he then forcefully kissed the female, despite being asked to stop.

Cory Thompson was jailed for over nine years

During a second incident with a different female victim in 2022, Thompson try to kiss her and being “rejected” before trying to pull down the victim’s clothing. Thompson was punched to the face after being repeatedly asked to stop.

He responded with a harder punch to the woman’s face then carried her to another room – at which point she stopped fighting having accepted “what was about to happen” – and he raped her.

In a statement read out to the court, the second victim described how the defendant “targeted” her while she was “isolated and lonely” during the pandemic. He had, she said, “stolen years” of her life, leaving her in “survival mode”, waking from nightmares “drenched in sweat” and with the “slightest movement or noise” leaving her scared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant had previously served a 24-month jail term for robbery, the court heard. Judge James Carter told the defendant he had caused “severe psychological harm” and noted that remorse was “conspicuously absent” in a letter he had penned to the court. Judge Carter added: “I cannot detect even a hint of remorse from your letter.”

Thompson’s barrister David Young said the defendant’s mother had spoken of “anxiety issues” which he had suffered for most of his life. Others described him as “supportive” and a “good listener” or “protective and respectful” towards women.

Thompson, of Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, was found guilty of sexual assault and rape. He was jailed for eight years and one month for the rape and ordered to serve at least two-thirds of the term in custody. For the sexual assault he received a jail term of one year and three months, of which he must serve at least half.

He was handed 15-year restraining orders in respect of the four other complainants and lifetime restraining orders with regard to the two victims for which jurors returned guilty verdicts. Thompson was also handed a lifetime sexual harm prevention order.