Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found that Derbyshire Constabulary officers used reasonable force to restrain a man and try to prevent him swallowing drugs – before he later died in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The IOPC found no evidence that officers caused or contributed to the death of 23-year-old Chad Allford, who lost consciousness shortly after being detained on suspicion of drugs related offences at a property in Morewood Drive, Alfreton, on October 27 2021.

However, the investigation did provide feedback around performance for three constables who did not activate their body worn video (BWV) prior to entering the property, and a sergeant over his acquisition of keys to the house during a stop and search carried out on the occupants of a car nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A four-day inquest at Chesterfield ended yesterday (Thursday, October 24), with the jury concluding Mr Allford died by misadventure after deliberately placing cocaine in mouth – which had unintentionally led to his death.

Chad Allford was detained by police at an address on Morewood Drive.

The IOPC’s investigation, which ended in December 2022, followed a mandatory referral from Derbyshire Constabulary after Mr Allford’s death and a subsequent complaint about officers’ use of force during the incident.

Evidence gathered by the IOPC indicated that as officers entered the house, Mr Allford was seen to put a quantity of white powder into his mouth, believed to be cocaine. The attempted arrest then became a medical emergency, with officers using force to try to stop him swallowing the substance.

BWV activated by officers outside the house showed that Mr Allford was initially conscious and responsive when officers spoke to him. He was placed in the recovery position and encouraged to spit anything out. At the point he became unresponsive, police performed CPR until the paramedics arrived and took over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IOPC Regional Director Derrick Campbell said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Allford’s family and all of those affected by his tragic death.

“When someone dies either during or following detention, it is important that the circumstances are thoroughly and independently investigated. From the evidence we gathered, we were satisfied that the force used by officers in trying to arrest and restrain Mr Allford, was necessary, reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances – as was the force used to try to prevent him from ingesting what were believed to be class A drugs.”

The IOPC decided that three officers who did not activate their body worn video cameras before they entered the house to arrest Mr Allford had not complied with the police body worn video policy, and that this could be addressed through the reflective practice review process.

The IOPC also found that a sergeant who had conducted a stop search on a third party, had asked for and had taken keys to access the property without fully communicating to them their rights. Again, it was decided that the officer should undergo reflective practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During their investigation, the IOPC reviewed police body worn video footage and obtained statements from the officers present and independent witnesses. They also considered the pathologist’s report.