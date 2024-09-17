“Extremely abusive” Derbyshire landowner slapped with fine for obstructing Environment Agency officers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Environment Agency has successfully prosecuted an “extremely abusive” landowner for obstructing officers in the course of their duty at a site in Derbyshire.

Darren Lee Fretwell appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court in Derby on Friday, September 13 2024.

The 58-year-old, of Golden Valley Caravan Park, Coach Road, Golden Valley, Alfreton, DE55 4ES, was fined £2,239 and ordered to pay costs of £11,272.

The Golden Valley Equestrian Centre is pictured here.

Fretwell, who is the landowner of Golden Valley Equestrian Centre and Golden Valley Caravan and Camping Park, admitted two charges of obstruction.

The court was told that in August 2023, Environment Agency (EA) officers received information that waste was being tipped on land at Golden Valley Equestrian Centre, in Golden Valley, near Alfreton.

On August 11 2023, an unmarked eight-wheel tipper lorry that had deposited waste on site failed to stop when instructed by an EA officer. Fretwell had told the driver not to stop and to drive past the officer.

During the same visit, Fretwell also refused to permit excavators which were present at Golden Valley Equestrian Centre to scrape back top layers of soil to examine what had been deposited beneath.

Also on August 11, Fretwell refused to provide waste transfer notes relating to waste which had been brought onto site when requested by an EA officer.

On August 16 2023, the EA officers returned to Golden Valley Equestrian Centre, at the invitation of Fretwell, to conduct a follow up inspection.

In the course of the visit, officers considered they needed to visit a neighbouring site also owned by Fretwell. This site is known as Wallis Gorse, and is on Long Lane, Golden Valley. After some resistance to this from Fretwell, the officers visited that site.

This is where Fretwell again obstructed officers by refusing to provide waste transfer notes or delivery tickets relating to piles of sand containing shredded tyre rubber which were present.

During visits on both August 11 and August 16, the EA said that Fretwell was “extremely abusive and hostile towards the officers”. On the second visit on August 16 2023, this behaviour was captured on body-worn video, which was played in court.

In mitigation, Fretwell said that he recognised that his behaviour on the two dates in question was unacceptable.

Speaking after the hearing, a spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “This behaviour was totally unacceptable. Officers were carrying out their lawful duties to establish whether the site was acting in accordance with environmental regulations.

“Hostile, abusive or obstructive behaviour such as that demonstrated in this case will not deter us from exercising our powers to protect the environment and communities and ensure a level playing field across the industries we regulate.

“If people need to report an environmental incident, they should call our 24/7 hotline 0800 807060.

“Members of the public can provide information 100% anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 55 111 or online.”