Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Rodgerson, 29, of Upperwood Road, Matlock Bath: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed £60 court costs.

Matthew Green, 45, of Woodthorpe Road, Woodthorpe, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £692 fine, £277 victim surcharge and £200 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hasibul Hasib, 49, of Brunner Avenue, Shirebrook: Guilty of failing to comply with a red light traffic signal. Handed six-month driving ban, £135 fine, £54 victim surcharge and £200 court costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Liam Ainger, 27, of Station New Road, Old Tupton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £230 fine and £60 court costs.

Roy Rimmington, 60, of Willow Avenue, Shirebrook: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £600 court costs.

Jordan Spencer, 29, of Lumsdale Crescent, Matlock: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 14 days, handed £60 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Greatorex, 40, of Burcot Close, West Hallam: Made subject of 10-year stalking protection order.

Dale Cadd, 34, of Holme Close, Hatton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £1,625 fine and £60 court costs.

Mark Mayo, 44, of Stanhope Street, Long Eaton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £120 fine and £60 court costs.

Thomas Routledge, 35, of Gladstone Street, Heanor: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 12 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Sharp, 28, of Donnington Drive, Sunny Hill, Derby: Handed 30 hours of unpaid work and £60 court costs.

Clare Swinson, 34, of London Road, Shardlow: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed five-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 court costs.

Scott Upton, 32, of Cobblestone Drive, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 18 hours of unpaid work and £60 court costs.

Paul Finney, 34, of Meadow Lane, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £200 fine and £60 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica Rothery, 34, of Orchard Close, Breaston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 10 weeks.

Patrik Buzo, 24, of Cameron Road, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed £300 fine, £120 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Glyn Pickering, 52, of The Woodlands, Whaley Thorns: Guilty of driving unlicensed. Case adjourned.

Duncan Stewart, 53, of Rhodes Top, Padfield, Glossop: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Briddon, 46, of Lower Ely Street, Derby: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine.

Claire Anderson, 41, of Shannon Square, Chaddesden: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 12-month mental health treatment requirement and 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Salama Sbai, 20, of Upper Dale Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £69 fine and £28 victim surcharge.

Reece Smith, 28, of Aldwich, Mackworth: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months, handed 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Golding, 36, of Cavendish Court, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £80 fine.

Kiran Aujla, 58, of Kiwi Drive, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £240 victim surcharge and £350 court costs.

Sabeel Shabir, 22, of Crewe Street, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Case adjourned.

Aaron Anderson, 26, of Rauche Court, Morleston Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed 80 hours of unpaid work and £60 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliot Hague, 27, of Neale Street, Clowne: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 costs.

Clint Randle, 32, of Wilkins Drive, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 28 weeks.