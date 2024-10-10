Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Shirebrook, Matlock, Heanor, Ilkeston, Derby and High Peak
Harry Rodgerson, 29, of Upperwood Road, Matlock Bath: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed £60 court costs.
Matthew Green, 45, of Woodthorpe Road, Woodthorpe, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £692 fine, £277 victim surcharge and £200 court costs.
Hasibul Hasib, 49, of Brunner Avenue, Shirebrook: Guilty of failing to comply with a red light traffic signal. Handed six-month driving ban, £135 fine, £54 victim surcharge and £200 court costs.
Liam Ainger, 27, of Station New Road, Old Tupton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £230 fine and £60 court costs.
Roy Rimmington, 60, of Willow Avenue, Shirebrook: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £600 court costs.
Jordan Spencer, 29, of Lumsdale Crescent, Matlock: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 14 days, handed £60 court costs.
Christopher Greatorex, 40, of Burcot Close, West Hallam: Made subject of 10-year stalking protection order.
Dale Cadd, 34, of Holme Close, Hatton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £1,625 fine and £60 court costs.
Mark Mayo, 44, of Stanhope Street, Long Eaton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £120 fine and £60 court costs.
Thomas Routledge, 35, of Gladstone Street, Heanor: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 12 weeks.
Gareth Sharp, 28, of Donnington Drive, Sunny Hill, Derby: Handed 30 hours of unpaid work and £60 court costs.
Clare Swinson, 34, of London Road, Shardlow: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed five-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 court costs.
Scott Upton, 32, of Cobblestone Drive, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 18 hours of unpaid work and £60 court costs.
Paul Finney, 34, of Meadow Lane, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £200 fine and £60 court costs.
Jessica Rothery, 34, of Orchard Close, Breaston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 10 weeks.
Patrik Buzo, 24, of Cameron Road, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed £300 fine, £120 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Glyn Pickering, 52, of The Woodlands, Whaley Thorns: Guilty of driving unlicensed. Case adjourned.
Duncan Stewart, 53, of Rhodes Top, Padfield, Glossop: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban.
Katie Briddon, 46, of Lower Ely Street, Derby: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine.
Claire Anderson, 41, of Shannon Square, Chaddesden: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 12-month mental health treatment requirement and 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Salama Sbai, 20, of Upper Dale Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £69 fine and £28 victim surcharge.
Reece Smith, 28, of Aldwich, Mackworth: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months, handed 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work.
Richard Golding, 36, of Cavendish Court, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £80 fine.
Kiran Aujla, 58, of Kiwi Drive, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £240 victim surcharge and £350 court costs.
Sabeel Shabir, 22, of Crewe Street, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Case adjourned.
Aaron Anderson, 26, of Rauche Court, Morleston Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed 80 hours of unpaid work and £60 costs.
Elliot Hague, 27, of Neale Street, Clowne: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 costs.
Clint Randle, 32, of Wilkins Drive, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 28 weeks.