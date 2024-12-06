Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Shirebrook, Alfreton, Matlock, Belper, Ilkeston, High Peak and Derby

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Jason Spademan, 44, of Mill Lane, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 39 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £66 fine and £34 victim surcharge.

Deborah Brown, 58, of Watermint Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine and £10 victim surcharge.

Matthew Crofts, 33, of Sandringham Close, Calow: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 10 hours of unpaid work and £60 costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Robert Hepworth, of Pennytown Court, Somercotes: Guilty of driving a vehicle with 12 notable dangerous faults. Handed £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Mandy Taylor, 41, of Snowfield View, Wirksworth: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 fine and £60 costs.

Kurt Goodwin, 46, of Hereward Close, Shirebrook: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £120 fine and £60 costs.

Michael Wood, 36, of Gloucester Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed 12-month driving ban, £461 fine, £184 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Wayne Stephen, 58, of Lynam Road, South Wingfield, Alfreton: Guilty of driving uninsured and towing a trailer without a device to stop it in the event of separation. Case adjourned.

Lewis Kerr, 28, of Old Road, Heage, Belper: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Lee Oldershaw, 46, of Avonlea Close, Ilkeston: Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 67 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £466 fine, £186 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Lester Miller, 71, of Peak Road, New Mills: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £278 fine, £111 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Steven Nash, 37, of Tapton View Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 20 days.

George Stoneman, 35, of Godfrey Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 180 hours of unpaid work.

David Hicklin, 60 of Maynard Road, Boythorpe: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for four weeks suspended for 12 months. Handed 108 hours of unpaid work.

Keiran Wallwork, 23, of Hawthorne Close, Woolley Moor, Alfreton: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine and £189 costs.

Daniel Findlay, 36, of Crosslands Close, Glossop: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.

Emily Spence, 31, of Milford Drive, Wingerworth: Guilty of driving while not wearing a seatbelt. Handed £66 fine and £34 victim surcharge.

Peter Whiteley, 35, of Glenwood Road, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed nine penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Heidi Young, 48, of Greenwood Avenue, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £362 fine, £145 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

Ju Craven, 35, of Pintail Drive, Sinfin, Derby: Guilty of dumping household waste. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, handed £26 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

Robert Smith, 43, of Alma Street, Melbourne: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 costs.

Daniel Thorogood, 28, of Norris Hill, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £500 fine and £60 costs.

Daniela Terkelova, 46, of Hartington Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £30 fine.

Caroline Watson, 40, of Shardlow Marina, London Road, Shardlow: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 42 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £282 fine, £113 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Victor Chilekwa, 59, of Dickinson Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £923 fine, £369 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Virginia Wambui, 27, of Cavendish Court, Derby City: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £376 fine, £150 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Reece Gardner, 31, of Abbey Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Case adjourned.

Lee Harper, 43, of Wiltshire Road, Chaddesden: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 14 days.

Steven Moon, 35, of Perth Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed two-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 costs.

James Clancy, 41, of Crewton Way, Derby: Guilty of driving with no MOT. Handed £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Shaun Banfield, 50, of Mondello Drive, Alvaston: Guilty of stealing multiple items worth £26.75 belonging to Co-Op. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for six months, ordered to pay £26.75 compensation, £154 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Kelsey Lodge, 27, of Brindley Court, Allenton: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 12 weeks.

Christopher Smith, 44, of Brindley Court, Allenton: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 20 weeks.