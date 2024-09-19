Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Shirebrook, Alfreton, Ilkeston, Hope Valley, Long Eaton and Derby
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Christopher Harris, 53, of Hassop Close, Holme Hall: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed five penalty points, £456 fine, £182 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.
Kyle Mills, 27, of Chapel Street, Ripley: Made subject of three-month interim stalking protection order.
Helen Canning, 53, of Talbot Crescent, Hasland: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £100 fine.
Tyler Wilson, 23, of Derby Road, Birdholme: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine.
Simon Iles, 50, of Newlands Road, Riddings: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 62 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Claire Bestwick, 45, of Strutts Close, South Normanton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.
Rachel James, 36, of Tennyson Way, Grassmoor: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Silent crime survey: We want to know what you make of the crimes in your area that are going unreported or are reported with no further action
Lee Oldershaw, 45, of Avonlea Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 67 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Christopher Owens, 35, of Brookfield Crescent, Shirebrook: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for nine weeks suspended for 12 months. Handed £65 costs.
Christopher Marsden, 51, of Laurel Crescent, Long Eaton: Made subject of five-year stalking protection order.
Shakeel Ahmed, 36, of Belgrave Street, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Arbinder Fagura, 28, of Chatsworth Court, Sinfin: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £200 court costs.
Joseph Morgan, 43, of Carsington House, Park Farm Centre, Park Farm Drive, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Case adjourned.
Naeem Younis, 29, of Balfour Road, Derby: Made subject of two-year stalking protection order.
Sean Keegan, 50, of Milestone House, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months.
Florin Gheorghe, 44, of Park Road, Shirebrook: Guilty of driving a vehicle when its condition, by reason of a lost wheel, was such that danger of injury was likely to be caused by it. Handed three penalty points, £600 fine, £240 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Salma Akram, 42, of Latimer Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £600 fine, £240 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Marvin Barrett, 43, of Redland Close, Derby: Guilty of driving while uninsured and unlicensed with no seatbelt. Case adjourned.
David Best, 57, of Main Road, Bamford: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Tarzan Marolicaru, 23, of Five Lamps Court, Kedleston Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Macauley Turner, 27, of Main Street, Long Eaton: Guilty of driving while uninsured. Handed eight-month driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Martin Fisher, 46, of Oversetts Road, Newhall: Guilty of driving while uninsured. Case adjourned.
Ruchsana Imran, 44, of Crewe Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £375 fine, £150 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Pavitar Singh, 44, of Holloway Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Twelve-week jail term suspension period extended by three months to 15 months.
Mark Jones, 55, of Spring Hill, Whitwell: Made subject of 98-day interim stalking protection order.
Darren Fretwell, 58, of Coach Road, Alfreton: Guilty of intentionally obstructing a person authorised under the Environment Act 1995 in the exercise or performance of his powers. Handed £1,864 fine, £373 victim surcharge and £11,272 court costs.
Christopher Owens, 35, of Brookfield Crescent, Shirebrook: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for nine weeks suspended for 12 months. Handed £65 court costs.
Matthew Hayward, 41, of Waterford Drive, Chaddesden: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £100 fine.