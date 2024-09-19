Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Christopher Harris, 53, of Hassop Close, Holme Hall: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed five penalty points, £456 fine, £182 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.

Kyle Mills, 27, of Chapel Street, Ripley: Made subject of three-month interim stalking protection order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Canning, 53, of Talbot Crescent, Hasland: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £100 fine.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Tyler Wilson, 23, of Derby Road, Birdholme: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine.

Simon Iles, 50, of Newlands Road, Riddings: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 62 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Claire Bestwick, 45, of Strutts Close, South Normanton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel James, 36, of Tennyson Way, Grassmoor: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Lee Oldershaw, 45, of Avonlea Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 67 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Christopher Owens, 35, of Brookfield Crescent, Shirebrook: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for nine weeks suspended for 12 months. Handed £65 costs.

Christopher Marsden, 51, of Laurel Crescent, Long Eaton: Made subject of five-year stalking protection order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shakeel Ahmed, 36, of Belgrave Street, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Arbinder Fagura, 28, of Chatsworth Court, Sinfin: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £200 court costs.

Joseph Morgan, 43, of Carsington House, Park Farm Centre, Park Farm Drive, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Case adjourned.

Naeem Younis, 29, of Balfour Road, Derby: Made subject of two-year stalking protection order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Keegan, 50, of Milestone House, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Florin Gheorghe, 44, of Park Road, Shirebrook: Guilty of driving a vehicle when its condition, by reason of a lost wheel, was such that danger of injury was likely to be caused by it. Handed three penalty points, £600 fine, £240 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Salma Akram, 42, of Latimer Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £600 fine, £240 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Marvin Barrett, 43, of Redland Close, Derby: Guilty of driving while uninsured and unlicensed with no seatbelt. Case adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Best, 57, of Main Road, Bamford: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Tarzan Marolicaru, 23, of Five Lamps Court, Kedleston Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Macauley Turner, 27, of Main Street, Long Eaton: Guilty of driving while uninsured. Handed eight-month driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Martin Fisher, 46, of Oversetts Road, Newhall: Guilty of driving while uninsured. Case adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruchsana Imran, 44, of Crewe Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £375 fine, £150 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Pavitar Singh, 44, of Holloway Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Twelve-week jail term suspension period extended by three months to 15 months.

Mark Jones, 55, of Spring Hill, Whitwell: Made subject of 98-day interim stalking protection order.

Darren Fretwell, 58, of Coach Road, Alfreton: Guilty of intentionally obstructing a person authorised under the Environment Act 1995 in the exercise or performance of his powers. Handed £1,864 fine, £373 victim surcharge and £11,272 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Owens, 35, of Brookfield Crescent, Shirebrook: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for nine weeks suspended for 12 months. Handed £65 court costs.

Matthew Hayward, 41, of Waterford Drive, Chaddesden: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £100 fine.