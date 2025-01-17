Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Shirebrook, Alfreton, Belper, Matlock, Ripley, Ilkeston, Long Eaton, Derby and High Peak

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

​Edward Watson, 38, of Buxton Road, Whaley Bridge: Guilty of driving while not wearing a seatbelt. Handed £72 fine and £28 victim surcharge.

Daniel Bown, 36, of Pavilion Court, John Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to Universal credit - namely that he no longer lived at stated address and had no rental liability. Handed £950 fine, £380 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Adam Thompson, 30, of Barlborough Road, Clowne: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Case adjourned.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

John Commons, 56, of Pilsley Road, Danesmoor: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.

Beata Tokarova, 39, of Springfield Crescent, Somercotes: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.

Brett Clark, 45, of Pytchley Close, Belper: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £126 fine and £60 costs.

Matthew Johnson, 42, of Bown Close, Kilburn: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 10-day rehabilitation Activity requirement, £40 fine and £60 costs.

Jordan Spencer, 30, of Hazel Court, Matlock: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £80 fine and £60 costs.

Elliott Hague, 28, of Neale Street, Clowne: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £60 court costs.

Matthew Roe, 40, of Curbar Curve, Inkersall: Guilty of driving unlicensed. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Anna-Marie Stone, 39, of Coupe Lane, Clay Cross, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving with no MoT. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Tina Tardif, 53, of Harehill Road, Grangewood: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £76 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Nicola Noonan, 52, of Lilac Grove, South Normanton: Guilty of driving with a worn tyre. Case adjourned.

Matthew Turner, 38, of Leabrooks Road, Somercotes: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 55 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Kevin Reaney, 46, of Laurel Avenue, Ripley: Guilty of driving with an unsecured load. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Cameron Martin, 33, of Broadholme Lane, Broadholme, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 37 miles per hour. Handed four-month driving ban, £192 fine, £77 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Ejiroghene Ogboru, 45, of Eagle Drive, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £26 victim surcharge and £125 court costs.

Bradley Plaxton, 21, of Wolverley Grange, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £150 court costs.

Daniel Thomas, 20, of Lexington Road, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 58 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £72 fine and £28 victim surcharge.

Lee Harper-Wright, 43, of Wiltshire Road, Chaddesden: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £40 fine.

Reece Gardner, 31, of Abbey Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 12 weeks.

Matthew Elliot, 26, of Eton Street, Wilmorton, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 court costs.

Chantelle Fletcher, 33, of Coleraine Close, Chaddeston: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 13 weeks.

Jennifer White, 38, of Cowper Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £200 fine and £60 court costs.

Gary Williams, 37, of Williams Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 court costs.

Jan Fabian, 30, of Hawthorn Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £252 fine and £320 court costs.

David Rowbottom, 59, of Long Row, Shardlow: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 39 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £60 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Lauren Binfield, 33, of Isla Close, Mickleover: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.

Patrik Gombar, 29, of Normanton Road, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £300 fine, £120 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Anees Rehman, of Hartington Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Case adjourned.

Khair Wali, 73, of St Thomas Road, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured and while using a mobile phone. Case adjourned.

Corey Watson, 26, of Langdale Drive, Long Eaton: Guilty of driving unlicensed. Case adjourned.

Raven Darkholme, 46, of Kenilworth Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £50 fine.

Lewis Nussey, 20, of Field Drive, Shirebrook: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Handed eight penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.