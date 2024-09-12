Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ripley, Matlock, Belper, High Peak and Derby
David Lyon, 53, of Heming Avenue, Pilsley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £54 fine, £22 victim surcharge and £150 court costs.
Deborah Rivers, 47, of Cardinshaw Road, Matlock: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Jack Hughes, 22, of Bennimore Way, Walton, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 fine and £60 court costs.
Luke Twigg, 31, of North Side, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. No action taken.
Dewi Priestley, 20, of Willows Avenue, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £40 fine and £60 court costs.
Raymond Long, 59, of Chesterfield Road, Matlock: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 62 miles per hour. Handed five penalty points, £553 fine, £221 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Jason Toplis, 50, of West Street, Holmgate, Clay Cross: Guilty of driving uninsured and with no MOT. Handed six-month driving ban, £400 fine, £160 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Michael Lowe, 37, of Racecourse Road, Newbold: Guilty of driving without due care and attention and driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 60 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Duncan Day, 49, of Wall Street, Ripley: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Case adjourned.
Israa Sajawal, 21, of Balmoral Way, Hatton, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
James Harvey, 37, of Fabis Close, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.
Gary Longden, 57, of Snake Road, Bamford: Made subject of a sexual risk order.
Mateusz Kaminski, 32, of Bass Street, Derby: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 28 days.
Andrew Bryson, 46, of Green Lane, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 fine and £60 court costs.
Kelvin Little, 39, of Woodville, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 110 hours of unpaid work and £60 court costs.
Brandon Woolley, 21, of Mansfield Street, Chester Green, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for seven days.
Harmanpreet Sharma, 22, of Dale Road, Normanton, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £400 fine, £160 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Malcolm Smith, 64, of New Close, Eyam: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 42 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £93 fine, £37 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Josephine Stewart, 84, of Little Woodbury Drive, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 38 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £93 fine, £37 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Thomas Dale, 22, of Scott Drive, Belper: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £422 fine, £168 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Helen Davenport, of Crayford Road, Alvaston: Guilty of failing to comply with a remedial notice under the Antisocial Behaviour Act by not reducing hedges to four metres following a complaint. Handed two-year conditional discharge and £3,000 court costs.
Joanne Linguard, 51, of Turnlee Drive, Glossop: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £392 fine and £157 victim surcharge.
Baljoit Dhaliwal, 23, of Rykneld Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.