Chesterfield thief and shoplifter snapped leaving jail as prisoners early release scheme launched

By Ben McVay

Court reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 11:50 BST

A habitual Chesterfield thief and shoplifter who once stole £400 of jewellery from his girlfriend’s parents was among 1,700 convicts released from jails across England and Wales yesterday.

A jubilant Connor Charlesworth, 24, was snapped by a photographer leaving custody yesterday (Tuesday) with his fist in the air.

He was jailed in March for 18 weeks after shoplifting from Asda and Marks & Spencer in Chesterfield town centre.

It is not clear how long he was serving for his latest offence, however he appeared again at Derby Crown Court on July 23 facing robbery and theft charges.

Chesterfield thief Connor Charlesworth once stole £400 of jewellery from his girlfriend’s parentsChesterfield thief Connor Charlesworth once stole £400 of jewellery from his girlfriend’s parents
In September 2020 Charleworth, formerly of of Sterland Street, Chesterfield, was handed a community order by magistrates for raiding his girlfriend’s grandparents’ jewels while house-sitting at their Chesterfield home.

The Ministry of Justice launched the early release scheme, allowing offenders serving less than five years to be released after serving 40 per cent of their sentence, to deal with overcrowding.

The decision was taken as the prison population in England and Wales hit an all-time high of 88,521 last week. PM Keir Starmer says the prison system is now is at "crisis point".

