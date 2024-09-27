Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ripley, Heanor, Matlock, Ilkeston and Derby
Kadeem Haughey, 29, of Stanton Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Fined £435.
Arron Wareham, 34, of Station Road, Clowne: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, also £60 court costs.
Mason Hamlin, 30, of Cornwall Drive, Brimington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 52 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Bandon Holland, 24, of Harehill Road, Grangewood: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 48 miles per hour. Handed five penalty points, £268 fine, £107 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Kye Ingleton, 20, of Wingfield Road, New Tupton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Christakis Ioannides, 42, of Nethermoor Road, Wingerworth: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 62 miles per hour. Handed five penalty points, £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Benjamin Sturgeon, 23, of Cuttholme Road, Loundsley Green: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Aaron Taylor, 25, of Bracken Avenue, Heath, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving while not wearing a seatbelt. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
David Bingham, of Orchard Close, Barlborough: Guilty of throwing a cigarette end. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Karl Beeson, 35, of Warwick Road, Somercotes: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Sean Egan, 70, of Lower Somercotes, Somercotes: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour – namely 77 miles per hour. Given three penalty points, £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Demi Gash, 24, of Spring Road, Riddings: Guilty of driving while unlicensed. Handed three penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Ben Green, 34, of Ferndown Drive, Tibshelf: Guilty of driving with a non-compliant registration mark and over-tinted windows. Handed £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Emma Peck, 39, of Alfred Street, Ripley: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Ryan Aitken, 31, of Ray Street, Heanor: Guilty of driving while not wearing a seatbelt. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Dorota Speed, 52, of Berle Avenue, Heanor: Guilty of driving while not wearing a seatbelt. Handed £146 fine, £58 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Grace Barney, 28, of Alderwasley Park, Whatstandwell, Matlock: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Stephen Rhodes, 63, of Gregory Close, Brimington: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed three penalty points, £70 fine and £28 victim surcharge.
Tristan Smith, 21, of Lancaster Road, Newbold: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 10 hours of unpaid work and £60 court costs.
Duncan Day, 49, of Wall Street, Ripley: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Case adjourned.
Daniel Stanton, 33, of Heanor Road, Codnor: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for six weeks.
James Briggs, 23, of High Lane West, Ilkeston: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £100 fine and £272 costs to Derbyshire Constabulary.
Aaron Henshaw, 27, of Mill Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed 10 hours of unpaid work and £60 court costs.
Obert Hakunavanhu, 45, of Shirland Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £400 fine, £160 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Ian Craig, 52, of Greenwich Court, Barrow Hill: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months. Handed 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Tyler Treasure, 30, of Lindisfarne Close, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £150 court costs.
Shazad Ali, 48, of Frederick Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed three penalty points, £161 fine, £65 victim surcharge and £200 court costs.
Vincent Rice, 44, of Uttoxeter New Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed five-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 court costs.
Mariama Ali, 31, of Erasmus Drive, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Destiny Anabaraonye, 21, of St James Road, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.
Izebela Borek, 34, of Cardigan Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.