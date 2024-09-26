Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drunk Derbyshire woman who crashed into a wall after a pub binge, killing her 21-year-old boyfriend, was heard saying “shall I drive off” as he lay “motionless” out of the passenger window, a court heard.

Lucy Pegler, 23, had consumed three pints of lager, rum, wine and vodka when she hit a shop front in her Fiat 500 in Bakewell on January 7, 2023.

At the point of impact her boyfriend, Kyle Shimwell who was 21 at the time and a player for Bakewell Town FC, was “hanging” out of the front passenger window.

After striking his head on the wall of the shopfront he never regained consciousness and died two days later. Pegler initially denied causing death by dangerous driving but later changed her plea to guilty.

Lucy Pegler was jailed for four-and-a-half years

Derby Crown Court heard how immediately after the crash she told another passenger in the car, Kyle’s cousin, “what shall I do, should I drive off? I’m f*****, I’m over the limit.”

Stefan Fox, prosecuting, told the court today (Thursday) how Pegler, aged 21 at the time, and Kyle had been in an on and off relationship prior to the offence.

On January 6, having finished a shift at the Red Lion in Birchover, she drove to meet Kyle at the Joiner’s Arms in Bakewell where Kyle had been celebrating, having just received his certification as a gas engineer.

After arriving at 10.25pm and meeting with Kyle she drank two pints of lager and four “mouthfuls” of rum and ginger taken from other people’s glasses and some wine.

Kyle Shimwell played for Bakewell Town FC since an under-6 and was described as "a committed player". Image: Bakewell Town FC

After leaving the Joiner’s Arms to go to the nearby Queen’s Arms at around 11.20pm she drank another pint of lager and five mouthfuls of rum and ginger, a glass of wine and a mouthful of vodka and orange.

At 12.20am Pegler and Kyle left the Queen’s Arms, giving another female and Kyle’s cousin a lift. None of the passengers wore seatbelts, the court heard.

CCTV footage examined by police showed Kyle hanging out of the front passenger window on the A6 en-route back to Bakewell, while “laughing and joking around”.

As the car turn into King Street in the town Pegler’s Fiat 500, travelling at 22mph, collided with a pavement and crashed into a shop. Kyle, still leaning out of the window, struck his head on the shop front wall.

Following the collision, Pegler pushed Kyle’s “motionless” body back into the passenger seat and was witnessed saying “what shall I do, should I drive off? I’m f*****, I’m over the limit.”

The dreadful scene was witnessed by Kyle’s sister, who lived nearby and ran outside, having heard the crash.

After Kyle had been taken to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, Pegler blew a sample of 82 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Reading a statement to the court, Kyle's father Darren Gosling described how just hours before the crash his son had received his certification as a gas engineer.

He said: "Little did we know that five hours later he would be in a collision and never regain consciousness.

“As a family we cannot understand how someone responsible for taking someone else’s life could be so cold. Lucy has made no attempts to show she is sorry – we can only take it from her lack of remorse that she is not sorry.

"She sat in court and showed no emotion whatsoever – she showed her true character even more by pleading not guilty.”

Judge Jonathan Straw told Pegler she had taken a “deliberate decision” to drive while drunk and “wholly incapable of doing so”.

He said: “Your actions have caused the loss of one life and irrevocably affected those of others, including your own. You were making a determined effort to get drunk, consuming pints that you had from the bar and taking gulps from the glasses of others.

"All the time you intended to drive home, you knew you were over the limit, you knew you were incapable of driving. All of this could have been avoided if you had just walked home.

"There were a whole host of things you could have done that didn’t involve getting in that car when you were as drunk as you were.”

Pegler, of East Bank, Winster, admitted causing death by dangerous driving. She was jailed for four-and-a-half years with at least two-thirds of the term in custody. She was handed a five-year driving ban.

Paying tribute to Kyle last year, Bakewell Town FC wrote: “Kyle has played for Bakewell since he was an under-6, was a committed player of our Development Team and has stepped up into the First Team on many an occasion.”