Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ripley, Belper, Ilkeston, Killamarsh, High Peak and Derby
Kynan Dawson, 21, of Dovedale Circle, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving unlicensed. Handed three penalty points, £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Daniel Bown, 36, of Pavillion Court, John Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to Universal Credit. Case adjourned.
Lorenzo Gibson, 23, of Greenside View, Smalley, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 15 hours of unpaid work and £60 costs.
Natalie Wilkinson, 37, South Crescent, Killamarsh: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 court costs.
Claire Bestwick, 45, of Strutts Close, South Normanton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.
Anthony Bowler, 70, of Church Street, Denby Village, Ripley: Guilty of driving uninsured and with no MOT. Handed three-month driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Simon Pearce, 53, of Oxford Street, Ripley: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 10 hours of unpaid work and £60 costs.
Michael Richmond, 65, of Cookfield, Heage, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 40 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £84 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Jacob Bagshaw, 30, of Rockfield Road, Fairfield, Buxton: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £369 fine, £147 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Marvin Barrett, 43, of Redland Close, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured with no seatbelt and an expired driving licence. Case adjourned.
David Best, 57, of Main Road, Bamford: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36mph. Handed six-month driving ban, £384 fine, £154 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Tarzan Marolicaru, 23, of Five Lamps Court, Kedleston Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36mph. Case adjourned.
Piotr Grzegorczyk, 46, of Grovebury Drive, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.