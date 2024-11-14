Chesterfield man punched 12 times to head and face in noise row at neighbouring property, court hears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chesterfield man was punched 12 times to the head and face while confronting neighbours about late-night noise, a court heard.

The assault – which left the victim “bleeding profusely” with a broken nose and permanently “reduced” vision – unfolded when he started “banging" on the door of his neighbour’s property. Derby Crown Court heard defendant Reid Straw, 19, was at the property at the time visiting a friend and was “grabbed” by the victim when he opened the door.

Describing the fracas, which happened on Ormsby Road, Newbold, on March 2 this year, a prosecutor said the victim was heard shouting “open the f****** door” before Straw answered. After “intoxicated” Straw punched the victim to the face, the victim fell to the floor. The defendant then “repeatedly” punched the victim to the face as he still lay on the floor. The court heard Straw delivered 12 punches in total.

The victim was found by his wife “bleeding profusely” from the face, suffering a hemorrhage to his left eye and a broken nose and he had been left with “reduced” vision. The defendant, who had no previous convictions, had believed the victim was an “intruder” at the time, said his defence barrister.

The fracas happened on Ormsby Road, Newbold

He added that a probation report showed Straw was remorseful, “even at the scene consoling the neighbour himself there and then”. He said: “He was confronted at 1am by what he thought to be a strange man at the door and overreacted.”

Judge Martin Hurst noted that although the neighbour had been “reasonably direct” in his approach, Straw had delivered “12 individual punches”. However he accepted that Straw was only 18 at the time, of previous good character and was employed.

Straw, of Loundsley Green, admitted assault with actual bodily harm. He was handed a 12-month community order with 180 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £2,000 compensation to the victim and handed a five-year restraining order.