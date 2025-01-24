Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, Ripley, Heanor, Ilkeston, Long Eaton, High Peak and Derby
Michael Brett, 41, of Matlock Green, Matlock: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £1,000 fine, £400 victim surcharge and £650 costs.
Ian Foster, 56, of Lucas Road, Newbold: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed six penalty points, £330 fine, £133 victim surcharge and £200 costs.
Jake Newcombe Smith, 28, of Heather Court, Heanor: Guilty of driving with over-tinted windows. Handed £100 fine.
Steven Crossland, 49, of Scaliot Close, New Mills: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £40 fine.
Lee Relf, 54, of Cauldon Drive, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Ivan Olah, 48, of Dalby Green Close, Waingroves, Ripley: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Katie Wright, 32, of Coppice Farm Road, Ripley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 40 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £60 fine and £40 victim surcharge.
Darren Shackleton, 52, of Florence Avenue, Long Eaton: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 28 days.
Pawel Bednaruk, 34, of Outram Drive, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Norman Blake, 51, of Morningside Close, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Daryl Carter, 33, of Spring Road, Riddings, Alfreton: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Karl Chater, 34, of London Road, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured, unlicensed, and while using a mobile phone and failing to stop for police. Handed six penalty points, £1,760 fine, £704 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Leanne Davey, 37, of Alwards Close, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Rasheed Duroshola, 44, of Curzon Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Ethan Flint, 21, of Outseats Drive, Alfreton: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Marian Milo, 23, of Chain Lane, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £1,320 fine, £528 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Abass Mohamed, 28, of Baseball Drive, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Tia Oliver-Brown, 28, of Shalfleet Drive, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Harrison Palmer, 22, of Derby Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50mph - namely 62mph. Handed six-month driving ban, £166 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Kaisha Pegg, 24, of Martin Drive, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Aurel Perpalaj, 27, of Booton Field Crescent, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Sukhwinder Singh, 57, of Holcombe Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £440 fine, £172 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Mark Surridge, 51, of Rose Avenue, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Connor Turner, 31, of Hilton Close, Long Eaton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.
Danyal Urfan, 28, of Sage Court, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Steven Watmough, 50, of Longford Lane, Longford: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Sara Wragg, 58, of Mackenzie Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Marie French, 65, of West End Drive, Shardlow, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50mph - namely 58mph. Handed three penalty points, £92 fine, £37 victim surcharge and £110 costs.
Samuel Green, 53, of Wootton, Ellastone, Ashbourne: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30mph. Handed four penalty points, £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £110 costs.