​Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Jessica Fairey, 25, of Church Street, Riddings: Guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a cross-bred Staffordshire bull terrier type dog, known as Bella – namely by failing to address the animal's poor bodily condition and ill health. Jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for two years as the offending resulted in the dog’s death. Handed 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £154 victim surcharge and £628 court costs. Banned from keeping animals for 10 years.

Josh Simkins, 21, of Chapel Road, Grassmoor: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Aaron Shackleton, 25, of Paignton Court, Arundel Close, Newbold: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed seven hours of unpaid work and £60 fine.

Ryan Adams, 19, of Central Walk, Brimington: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months and handed 14-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Cory Walters, 21, of Park House Road, Lower Pilsey: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order to continue.

Kristian Allen, of Wingfield Road, New Tupton: Made subject of a closure order following service of a notice in respect of the above address. Closure order made for three months.

Jason Clarke, 42, of Farm Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Hannah Adams, 36, of Inby Close, North Wingfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Spencer Bown, 24, of Worcester Close, Clay Cross: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed five penalty points, £246 fine, £98 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Ross Harrison, 33, of Harehill Road, Grangewood: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed six penalty points, £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Adrian Hill, 32, of Langwith Road, Bolsover: Guilty of driving uninsured and with no MoT. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Aimee Holland, 25, of Greenside Avenue, Newbold: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 66 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £392 fine, £156 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Jonathan Lewis, 31, of Salisbury Avenue, Newbold: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.

Reece Morgan, 22, of Penncroft Drive, Danesmoor: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.

Lewis Rose, 23, of Calow Green, Calow: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 74 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Eren Sgaakar, 31, of Eyre Chapel Rise, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 51 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £123 fine, £49 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Billy Marina, 21, of Orchard Road, Riddings, Alfreton: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £700 fine, £280 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Michael Vickers, 30, of Station Road, Brimington: Guilty of driving with over-tinted windows and a non-compliant registration mark. Handed £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Vignesh Ganesan, 25, of Newlands Road, Riddings, Alfreton: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Sasha Hopkinson, 33, of Sough Road, South Normanton: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Daniel Jordan, 32, of The Green, Alfreton: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Robert Hepworth, 75, of High Street, Codnor: Guilty of using a vehicle with 12 dangerous faults, such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person. Handed three penalty points, £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Chanelle Lowther, 18, of Hollywell Avenue, Codnor: Guilty of driving unlicensed and with a large crack across the windscreen. Handed three penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Katie McGowan, 28, of Ivy Grove, Ripley: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Elliott Poyser-Darby, 29, of Mill Lane, Belper: Guilty of driving a tractor with a dangerously unsecured load and no rear lights. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Klement Dervishi, 37, of North Parade, Matlock Bath: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Jonathan Batsford, 56, of Main Street, Over Haddon, Bakewell: Guilty of failing to comply with a traffic signal – namely solid white line road markings. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Claire Cockerill, 35, of Dallimore Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving a vehicle with over-tinted windows and a noisy exhaust. Handed £90 fine, £18 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Connor Dooley, 24, of Heanor Road, Smalley: Guilty of driving a vehicle uninsured with a dangerously unsecured load. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Details supplied byMagistrates Courts