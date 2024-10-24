Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

​Anthony James, 45, of St Augustine's Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Case adjourned.

Sam Booth, 39, of North Street, Clay Cross: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £528 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Christopher Knights, 49, of Westwood Road, Calow: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour - namely 75 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £250 fine, £100 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Jonathan Lewis, 31, of Salisbury Avenue, Newbold: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £380 fine, £152 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Reece Morgan, 22, of Penncroft Drive, Danesmoor: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Troy Wheatly, 34, of Nottingham Road, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. One day's detention already served for the breach.

Taylor Reece, 25, of Oak Tree Close, Ripley: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Alexander Rymell, 28, of Park Road, Heage, Belper: Guilty of driving with no MOT and a worn tyre. Handed six-month driving ban, £292 fine, £116 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Martyn Dunn, 41, of Lynholmes Road, Matlock: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Alexander Derbyshire, 29, of Bingswood Road, Whaley Bridge: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £146 fine, £58 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Joe Higginson, 20, of Emerald Drive, Hasland: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £80 fine and £60 costs.

Paul Williams, 35, of Alma Road, North Wingfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed five-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 costs.

Luke James, 34, of Brook Avenue, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 10 hours of unpaid work and £60 costs.

Duncan Day, 49, of Wall Street, Ripley: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed £60 costs.

Jack O'Neill, 27, of High Street West, Glossop: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.

Rinta Paulson, 22, of Sudbury Close, Holme Hall: Guilty of driving without due care and attention while unlicensed and uninsured. Handed eight penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Esther Reed, 29, of Boythorpe Crescent, Boythorpe: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 40 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Carol Watkinson, 62, of Pine View, Danesmoor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £60 fine, £24 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Darren Catherall, 39, of Clarence Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.

Lee Bird, 49, of Gregory Close, Chesterfield: Made subject of five-year stalking protection order.

Fahad Alzaki, 22, of The Green, Swanwick, Alfreton: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed five penalty points, £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Alan Phipps, 57, of Southcroft, Alfreton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Handed £96 fine, £38 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Charlotte Albinson, 33, of Clarence Terrace, Matlock: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Rule, 59, of Ashford in the Water, Bakewell: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Alana-Mae Cokayne, 28, of Maple Drive, Belper: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 fine.

Leonard Foulk, 58, of Horsley Road, Kilburn, Belper: Made subject of stalking protection order - until further order.

Mohammed Younis, 40, of Young Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 14 days, handed £60 costs.

Faisal Hussain, 30, of Burton Road, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Handed six-month driving ban, £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Lawrence Tooth, 62, of Willowcroft Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Vic Sanchez, 55, of Vale Mount, Hadfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £375 fine, £150 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Daron Benjamin, 34, of Willesden Avenue, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Sapna Christi, 38, of Henshall Drive, Chellaston: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.