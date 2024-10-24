“Lonely” Derbyshire pensioner asked vigilante posing as young girl to play “truth or dare”, court hears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A “sad and lonely” Derbyshire pensioner asked an online vigilante posing as a 13-year-old girl if she would like to “play truth or dare”, a court heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After sending the fictitious young girl a friend request Michael Hodkin, 69, told her she looked “very tasty indeed” before requesting a “striptease”.

As the online chat continued between February and March last year pervy Hodkin then "talked” the online decoy through masturbation, Derby Crown Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor told the court that during the same period Hodkin contacted another online alias posing as a 13-year-old female for the same vigilante group, known as “Ghosts”.

Michael Hodkin was handed a suspended jail term at Derby Crown Court

During this conversation Hodkin sent photos of himself topless – telling her she was “13, beautiful and sexy”.

After police were alerted a police warrant at his home uncovered a laptop with internet terms such as “teen porn” in its search history, along with a small number of category C images of children aged between 12 and 17 years.

Hodkin had no previous convictions and was now “in poor health”, the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Martin Hurst told him his offending was at the “bottom of the scale in such behaviour”, however had the girls been real then the impact on them could be “severe”.

The judge noted Hodkin had admitted the offences at the earliest opportunity as well as his previous good character, advanced age and poor health, assessing the risk of a contact offence in the future as “vanishingly small”.

Hodkin, of Thirlmere Drive, Dronfield, admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, inciting a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity and making an indecent photograph of a child.

He was jailed for 12 months suspended for 18 months with 30 rehabilitation activity sessions and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.