Derbyshire nurse appears before magistrates after death of mental health patient

By Ben McVay

Court reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 11:09 BST
A nurse from Ilkeston has appeared before magistrates following the death of a patient at a mental health facility.

Sylvia Quaye-Mensah, 41, entered no plea to a charge of misconduct in a public office at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday (August 30).

Her appearance at court comes following the death of 19-year-old Louise Furlong on September 12, 2022 after an alleged incident the previous day at Highbury Hospital in Nottingham.

It is understood Quaye-Mensah was a nurse on duty at the time of the incident. On Friday the defendant, of Monsall Avenue, Ilkeston, was handed unconditional bail.

Nottingham Magistrates Court

She will next appear before a judge at Nottingham Crown Court for a further hearing on September 27.

Detective Inspector Craig Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said the force had been investigating the alleged incident “for some time”.

He added: “Louise’s family have been informed of this development and remain in our thoughts.”