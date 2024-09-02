Derbyshire nurse appears before magistrates after death of mental health patient
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sylvia Quaye-Mensah, 41, entered no plea to a charge of misconduct in a public office at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday (August 30).
Her appearance at court comes following the death of 19-year-old Louise Furlong on September 12, 2022 after an alleged incident the previous day at Highbury Hospital in Nottingham.
It is understood Quaye-Mensah was a nurse on duty at the time of the incident. On Friday the defendant, of Monsall Avenue, Ilkeston, was handed unconditional bail.
She will next appear before a judge at Nottingham Crown Court for a further hearing on September 27.
Detective Inspector Craig Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said the force had been investigating the alleged incident “for some time”.
He added: “Louise’s family have been informed of this development and remain in our thoughts.”