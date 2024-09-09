Derbyshire man’s trial for murder of “kindhearted” 21-year-old woman adjourned until next year

The trial of a Derbyshire man accused of murdering a “joyful” and “kindhearted” 21-year-old woman has been adjourned until next year.

Kain Tailby, 30, was due to go on trial for the murder of Christine Everett-Hickson in July, however the defendant was told today he would not appear before a jury until January next year.

Appearing at Derby Crown Court today (Friday) Mr Tailby spoke to confirm his identity during a pre-trial case management hearing.

Before adjourning the case Judge Shaun Smith KC told him: “You are remanded into custody. The trial is going to be in January next year.”

Christine Everett-Hickson was found with life-threatening injuries on February 18 and died in the early hours of February 23Christine Everett-Hickson was found with life-threatening injuries on February 18 and died in the early hours of February 23
Christine Everett-Hickson was found with life-threatening injuries on February 18 and died in the early hours of February 23

In March Tailby pleaded not guilty to Ms Everett-Hickson’s murder following her death on February 23.

The 21-year-old woman, described as “joyful” and “kindhearted” by her family, had been taken to hospital in a critical condition after being found with serious injuries at a flat in Greenhill Lane, Riddings, on February 18 at around 1.20am.

Tailby, of Greenhill Lane, Riddings, was charged with murder following her death.

Paying tribute to Christine, her family wrote: “Christine was a joyful, kindhearted and affectionate daughter. She was one of four beloved sisters, who describe her as having one of life's purest hearts.

"Her charming nature always sought out the best in everyone and everything. Her bubbly though occasionally shy personality highlighted her passion for animals, creativity, music and art. She had the most infectious smile and a laugh that could brighten up even the darkest of days.

“Losing her will forever leave a void in our family that will never be filled as she really was one of life's true blessings and she will be missed beyond words."

Tailby’s trial in January is expected to last two weeks.

